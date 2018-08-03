Steve Martin and Martin Short
Just For Laughs is thrilled to announce that comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short will be coming to Alberta with their show “An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life” in Edmonton on Friday, August 3 at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium!