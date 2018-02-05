Sleep Apnea Presentation Date: March 15, 2018 Speaker: Respiratory Therapist Time: 1:00 – 3:00 pm Place: Whitevalley Community Hall 2250 Shields Avenue, Lumby, BC Do you suffer from Sleep Apnea? Sleep Apnea is a sleep disorder characterized by frequent pauses in breathing during sleep that last from a few seconds to a minute. Sleep Apnea can pose serious health risks and negatively impact quality of life. 75% of those with severe sleep disordered breathing go undiagnosed. Problems falling and staying asleep, excessive daytime sleepiness, loud destructive snoring and unusual behaviors during sleep (morning headaches, sleep walking). If you know someone or feel that you may be suffering from some form of sleep apnea, don’t miss out on this free important information with a registered respiratory therapist. – Referral Process – Therapy Equipment – Treatment Support To register please call Lumby Health Centre at (250) 547-9741