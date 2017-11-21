The People In Pain Networks Presents our Fraser Valley Pain Self-Management Educational Support Group (P.S.M.E.S.G)

A place where people in any kind of persistent physical pain can meet with others in the same situation, Because people in this situation often end up isolated our support groups off a chance for people to meet others who can actually validate what they are feeling when no one else can possibly understand. We provide only the top-notch guest speakers, current information on disability and resources. We offer a number of tools including the rights to the Canadian Pain Tool Kit. Support Groups always have an educational component because at The People In Pain Network we want to teach you the self-management tools to learn the best way for you to self-manage your life between your various doctors visits. New Groups are starting in the Fraser Valley in Mission and Abbotsford. To register or find out more information or resources from one of the top Pain Management websites in BC go to http://www.pipain.com. We even have our own YouTube channel and more ! Most support group meet once a month, the Fraser Valley Group meets the 3rd Tuesday of each month from 10:30am to 12:30pm and includes “Circle Time” where our members can talk about their past successes and concerns from the past month, followed by and educational piece of some kind and a group meditation. This month we will meet with Special Guest Certified Holitic Nutritionist Master Herbalist Head Coach Sheila Wajsen – Presenting Running on Empty – Nutritional Deficiency Epidemic. “Talking about what is going wrong in our gut Microbiome and how to take care of it, and why are we so over-fed yet undernourished.