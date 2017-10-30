Shell Busey’s Toolbox Thrift Store in support of Surrey Hospice

CKNW is proud to support the Surrey Hospice Society.

the Surrey Hospice Society will be hosting a 75th Birthday Roast and Toast for home expert broadcaster Shell Busey on Saturday November 25th at the Mirage Banquet Hall in Surrey. Early bird ticket rates are available until October 31st.

Shell Busey and Surrey Hospice Society are proud to announce this new relationship which presents this November 25th fundraiser as well as a new business: Shell Busey’s Toolbox, a Thrift store for used tools. All revenues from both the event and new store will go to supporting this much needed local charity: the Surrey Hospice Society.

Shell has national recognition, with more than 50 years of home improvement industry experience under his belt, Including over 25 years as a radio program host, being responsible for launching the BC Hydro Power Smart program and filming 118 episodes of the Home Check television program, he continues to deliver the how-to, what-to, where-to, why-to, when-to, and who-to of home improvement. He understands the importance of supporting community.

Tickets For the 75th Birthday Roast ‘n Toast are available at www.surreyhospice.com or by phone at 604-584-7006.

Shell Busey’s Toolbox is scheduled to open in November 2017.

For over 30 years the Surrey Hospice Society has provided social, emotional and spiritual support for individuals as they face a life limiting illness, and ongoing grief and bereavement support programs for children, teens and adults. Facing a year after year 20% increase in demand for their services The Hospice Society inspires purposeful living and believe no one should be alone with their grief. All services are free of charge.