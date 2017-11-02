Art Exhibit: WEARABLE ART 3
RECEPTION: FRIDAY, NOV. 17th, 7:00-9:00pm.
EXHIBITION DATES: NOVEMBER 4th through to DECECEMBER 2nd.
Exhibition of innovative, imaginative and award-winning pieces from the Saskatchewan Wearable Art Gala. This is an exhibition of intricate, fanciful, and creative original designs, curated by SCC Exhibitions Coordinators Stephanie Canning and Maia Stark, from pieces presented at the Saskatchewan Wearable Art Gala.
Wearable Art 3 highlights local, national, and international artworks that push the boundaries of wearable design. The selected pieces are not only examples of fine craftwork, but transform their chosen materials, creating unique and inspiring pieces!