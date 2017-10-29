29-10-2017 13:30

29-10-2017 15:00

America/Toronto

Reformation Hymn Festival

First Presbyterian Church and Choir under the leadership of Joachim Segger and Marnie Giesbrecht presents a Reformation Hymn Festival to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the Reformation. Join us in congregational singing of Hymns, Genevan Psalms, and Lutheran Chorales with Organ and Brass Ensemble. A free will offering will be collected. Full details →