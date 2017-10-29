Reformation Hymn Festival
- When
-
Add to Calendar 29-10-2017 13:30 29-10-2017 15:00 America/Toronto Reformation Hymn Festival
First Presbyterian Church and Choir under the leadership of Joachim Segger and Marnie Giesbrecht presents a Reformation Hymn Festival to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the Reformation. Join us in congregational singing of Hymns, Genevan Psalms, and Lutheran Chorales with Organ and Brass Ensemble. A free will offering will be collected. Full detailsFirst Presbyterian Church - 10025 105 Street NW, DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
First Presbyterian Church and Choir under the leadership of Joachim Segger and Marnie Giesbrecht presents a Reformation Hymn Festival to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the Reformation. Join us in congregational singing of Hymns, Genevan Psalms, and Lutheran Chorales with Organ and Brass Ensemble. A free will offering will be collected.