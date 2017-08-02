Global News at 5:30 Montreal
August 2 2017 5:41pm
02:13

Record number of road projects in CDN-NDG

A record number of roadwork projects are underway in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough. As Global’s Tim Sargeant reports, it’s become one of the hardest places to get around.

