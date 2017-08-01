Global News at Noon Montreal
August 1 2017 1:13pm
02:10

Teen falls from 8th floor of Canada Malting Silos in Saint-Henri

Tue, Aug 1: Questions are being raised after a 15-year-old boy fell eight storeys at the abandoned Canada Malting Silos in Montreal’s Saint-Henri borough.Global’s Dan Spector reports.

