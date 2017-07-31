Global News at 5:30 Montreal
July 31 2017 6:13pm
02:30

‘Finished’ Beaconsfield bike path shocks residents

There are no orange cones, detour directions or signs of roadwork at the new bike path in Beaconsfield. As Global’s Tim Sargeant reports, residents say what’s left is uneven asphalt.

