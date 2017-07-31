Global News at 5:30 Montreal July 31 2017 6:13pm 02:30 ‘Finished’ Beaconsfield bike path shocks residents There are no orange cones, detour directions or signs of roadwork at the new bike path in Beaconsfield. As Global’s Tim Sargeant reports, residents say what’s left is uneven asphalt. Unfinished business on Beaconsfield bike path? <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3637832/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3637832/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:372px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3637832/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/464/711/MTL-Traffic.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?