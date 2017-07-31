Global News at 5:30 Montreal
July 31 2017 5:59pm
02:21

Montreal senior paints scenery on walls

A 92-year-old resident at the Wellesley retirement residence in Pointe-Claire is spending his days painting detailed murals of Montreal landscapes. Global’s Anne Leclair meets the man holding the paintbrush.

