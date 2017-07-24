Sports July 24 2017 3:18pm 02:05 Tim Spelliscy’s Oilers on ITV days A look at some of Tim Spelliscy’s reports while covering the Oilers for The Oilers on ITV in the 1980s. Global Edmonton station manager Tim Spelliscy retiring after 42 years in news <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3620626/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3620626/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:372px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3620626/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/537/415/timITV_tnb_2.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?