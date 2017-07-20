Global News at 11 Montreal
July 20 2017 10:23am
02:22

Quebec floods: Compensation rules changed

Thu, Jul 20: Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux outlines the new rules for accessing money to rebuild for the 5300 homeowners affected by Quebec’s spring floods. Global’s Elysia Bryan-Baynes reports.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home