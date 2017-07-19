Global News at 5:30 Montreal
July 19 2017 5:34pm
02:58

Emotional time for family of killed Rosemont cyclist

Meryem Anoun was struck and killed by a truck last week while she was cycling in Rosemont-la-Petite-Patrie. Global’s Anne Leclair speaks to her family.

