Global News at 5:30 Montreal
July 17 2017 5:44pm
02:18

Mailman delivers hope to Montrealer fighting cancer

Mailman Franco Frenna is delivering messages of hope to Lindsey Finkelstein, a blogger who shares her story of fighting breast cancer alongside her mother. Global’s Felicia Parrillo reports.

