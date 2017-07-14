Global News at 6 Saskatoon
July 14 2017 3:09pm
03:51

Saskatoon weather outlook: heat surges back in for the weekend!

From bathing in the streets of Saskatoon to extreme fire danger in just a few days as heat surges back into the weekend weather forecast. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan has the latest.

