Global News at 5:30 Montreal
July 2 2017 8:15pm
7th edition of GOALMTL raises funds for charity

The 7th edition of GOALMTL kicked of Sunday afternoon at Percival Molson stadium. The event gathered local celebrities and media personalities to raise fund for different charities.

