Global News Morning Saskatoon June 29 2017 9:24am 03:44 Loading... Saskatchewan woman concerned about suicide among farmers Kim Keller, from Gronlid, Sask., is concerned about suicide among farmers. She talks with Global's Joelle Tomlinson about the subject and mental health supports.