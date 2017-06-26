Global News at 6 Saskatoon June 26 2017 8:37pm 02:08 Loading... Saskatoon Muslim community calls for unity Recent attacks abroad are taking their toll here at home. Saskatoon’s Muslim community is speaking out about the growing trend of Islamophobia. Adam MacVicar reports. Saskatoon Muslim community calls for unity <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3557699/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3557699/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3557699/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/576/683/GSASK0626_macvicar_848x480_976638531651.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?