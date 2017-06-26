Sports
June 26 2017 5:05pm
Winnipeg Jet great Teemu Selanne headlines 2017 Hockey Hall of Fame class

The 2017 Hockey Hall of Fame announced its inductees Monday as former line mates Teemu Selanne and Paul Kariya will be joining five others in the 2017 class.

