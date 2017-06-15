Global News Morning Saskatoon
June 15 2017 9:52am
05:04

Loading...

Hot topics of the week with CKOM’s David Kirton

The La Loche school shooter sentencing hearing and Lyme disease are two of the hot topics of the week discussed by Lisa Dutton and CKOM Saskatchewan Afternoon host David Kirton.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home