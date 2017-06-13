Global News Hour at 6 Calgary
June 13 2017 7:23pm
01:31

Loading...

How a dead deer on the side of the road caused traffic gridlock in Calgary

Tue, Jun 13: Thousands of Calgary drivers were caught in commuter chaos on Tuesday. Here is Tony Tighe with how a deer caused traffic to back up for hours.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home