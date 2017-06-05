Global News Morning Saskatoon June 5 2017 8:51am 06:11 Loading... Fred Penner performs ‘The Children’s Garden’ Fred Penner was in Saskatoon to entertain kids at the Children’s Festival of Saskatchewan. He discusses his 45 year career with Lisa Dutton and performs “The Children’s Garden.” <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3502670/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3502670/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3502670/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/347/318/2017-06-05T12-55-49.6Z--640x360.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?