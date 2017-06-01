Global News at 5:30 Montreal
June 1 2017 5:52pm
02:04

Loading...

Poison Ivy found in Côte Saint-Luc parks

Residents in Côte Saint-Luc argue the city should do more to protect them after poison ivy was found in some of their local parks. Global’s Felicia Parrillo reports.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home