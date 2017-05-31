Global News Morning BC
May 31 2017 11:18am
BCAA Play Here Finalist: Mckay Street Park in Prince Rupert

Which B.C. community will win $100,000 towards a new playground courtesy of BCAA? Global News spoke with our finalist in Prince Rupert at Mckay Street Park

