May 30 2017 10:28pm
Victoria one of two Canadian cities cleared for Commonwealth Games bid

Tue, May 30: Victoria and Toronto are the two Canadian cities in the running to bid on the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Neetu Garcha tells us what it could mean for B.C.

