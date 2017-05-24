Global News Morning BC May 24 2017 11:19am 03:43 Loading... BCAA Play Here: Sahtlam Park in Lake Cowichan Over the next two weeks, Global BC will be featuring one of the finalists in the BCAA Play Here contest on Global News Morning. Today we feature Sahtlam Park in Lake Cowichan. <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3474800/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3474800/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3474800/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/963/643/2017-05-24T15-20-03.266Z--640x360.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?