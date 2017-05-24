Global News Morning Montreal May 24 2017 10:43am 03:35 Loading... Day camp for children and their pets Bandana Day Camp founder Mariane Bolla joins Global’s Laura Casella to talk about her day camp, which welcomes 10 to 15 year olds and their dogs. <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3474386/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3474386/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3474386/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?