Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
May 10 2017 8:01pm
01:30

Loading...

Oilers versus Ducks: The countdown is on to puck drop

Game 7 between the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks goes down in less than two hours. Quinn Phillips heard from some of the Oilers players in Anaheim today. Here’s a preview.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home