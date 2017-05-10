View full results
Global News at 6 Halifax
May 10 2017 2:40pm
New Canadian drug law aims to curb overdose deaths

The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act was recently passed in the House of Commons. It’s a national law that will impact the way people to responds to overdoses across the country.

