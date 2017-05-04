Global News Morning Winnipeg
May 4 2017 11:53am
New Siloam CEO excited for the path ahead

Jim Bell, the new CEO of Siloam Mission, talks with Reporter Timm Bruch about the start to his new career and about how his past working in a community helps him moving forward in his new role.

