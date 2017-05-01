Global BC News Hour At 6
May 1 2017 9:22pm
Soggy spring blues

It’s official. April was the fourth-rainiest April in history, not-so-hot on the heels of the gloomiest March ever. Geoff Hastings set out to find out how fed up people are with the weather.

