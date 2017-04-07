Global News at 5:30 Toronto
April 7 2017 6:30pm
01:45

Loading...

The real Queen of Katwe: Phiona Mutesi

Fri, Apr 7: The game of chess turns one young girl’s life of despair into one of hope and prosperity. As Angie Seth reports, Phiona Mutesi is now the hope for thousands of girls around the world.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home