Global News Morning Edmonton
March 29 2017 7:03am
Edmonton Oilers clinch first playoff spot since 2005-2006 season

The drought is over! Tuesday night the Edmonton Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings to earn a playoff spot for the first time in 11 years. Fans were just a little excited.

