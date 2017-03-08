Global News Morning Edmonton March 8 2017 8:45am 03:54 Loading... SkirtsAfire herArts Festival 118 Avenue will heat up this week for the 5th annual festival that features the work of women in theatre, music, dance, visual arts, comedy, and spoken word. The festival runs from March 9 – 12. <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3295584/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3295584/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3295584/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/674/259/2017-03-08T13-47-43.333Z--640x360.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?