Global News Morning Edmonton
March 8 2017 8:45am
SkirtsAfire herArts Festival

118 Avenue will heat up this week for the 5th annual festival that features the work of women in theatre, music, dance, visual arts, comedy, and spoken word. The festival runs from March 9 – 12.

