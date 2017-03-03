Global News Morning Saskatoon
March 3 2017 9:03am
Ryan Meili on winning Saskatoon-Meewasin byelection

Ryan Meili says his win in the Saskatoon-Meewasin byelection is a reflection on the current state of the Saskatchewan Party government and people in the riding are sending a message.

