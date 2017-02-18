Global News at 10 Weekend Saskatoon
February 18 2017 7:06pm
Amelia Boissoneau returns from modelling gig in New York

Saskatchewan’s Amelia Boissoneau, 17, has just returned from a modelling gig during New York Fashion Week. Jacqueline Wilson reports.

