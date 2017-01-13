Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 13 2017 9:00pm
Naming and shaming impaired drivers could be coming to B.C.

After an Ontario police department considers a new DUI strategy, it has some anti-drinking and driving advocates calling for its implementation in B.C. Rumina Daya reports.

