Global News Hour at 6 BC January 9 2017 9:09pm 01:51

More snow hits Fraser Valley and Sea to Sky

If you live in the Lower Mainland, you were spared another snow storm Monday. This time, it was the Eastern Fraser Valley and the Sea to Sky Highway that was hit the hardest. John Hua reports.