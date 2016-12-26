Global News Hour at 6 Calgary
December 26 2016 7:11pm
Man charged with manslaughter after deadly Christmas Day stabbing in Calgary

Mon, Dec 26: Less than 24 hours after a deadly Christmas Day stabbing, a 55-year-old man is now charged with manslaughter. Global’s Gary Bobrovitz reports.

