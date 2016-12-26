Global News at 6 Halifax
December 26 2016 5:01pm
Chebucto Community Net aims to bring internet access to public housing

Mon, Dec 26: Chebucto Community Net is adding more public housing buildings to its Manors Project. Global’s Steve Silva has more on what the project is all about.

