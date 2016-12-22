Global News Morning Winnipeg December 22 2016 11:55am 07:42 Loading... How to get help with addictions at Aurora Recovery Centre Shannon Cuciz speaks with Ian Rabb from Aurora Recovery Centre about how people can get help with addictions and change their lives around by going to Gimli, Manitoba. <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3143380/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3143380/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3143380/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/864/499/GW122216_RABB_tnb_3.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?