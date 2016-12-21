Global News at 5:30 Montreal
December 21 2016 6:05pm
Welcome Hall Mission welcomes new director

Wed, Dec 21: After working in the corporate world for 15 years, Sam Watts has been named the new CEO and executive director of the Welcome Hall Mission. Global’s Navneet Pall reports.

