GM hit by strike as autoworkers go on strike at Ingersoll, Ont. CAMI plant

As of 11 p.m. Sunday, factory workers at the CAMI automotive plant in Ingersoll are on strike.

A panel was held at the London Convention Centre Sunday, where Unifor Local 88 officials explained the current situation to CAMI employees.

As the clock ticked closer to the deadline, Unifor Local 88 and General Motors said they were making progress.

When an agreement wasn’t reached by the 10:59 p.m. deadline Sunday, workers at the automotive plant walked off the job.

READ MORE: Contract talks at CAMI Ingersoll go down to the wire

“While General Motors of Canada and our Unifor partners have made very positive progress on several issues over the past weeks, the company is disappointed that we were not able to complete a new agreement. We encourage Unifor to resume negotiations and to continue working together to secure a competitive agreement,” read a statement from the automaker.

Among its demands, the union is seeking higher wages, better benefits, and GM’s commitment to invest in the auto assembly factory.

Unifor Local 88 chair, Mike Van Boekel, says when production of the Terrain was moved to Mexico, they knew they would have to fight to keep production of the Chevrolet Equinox.

READ MORE: Workers ready for strike in CAMI Ingersoll labour dispute

“We build the Terrain and the Equinox. The Terrain left, they moved it to Mexico. We were number one in every area for quality, the sales are huge, our profits for the company are huge, and they moved the truck to Mexico anyway. Part of our demands are to guarantee the Equinox will stay here. We want an investment, we want to be at least the lead producer of the Equinox, and they are not interested whatsoever,” said Van Boekel.

He says it starts and ends with product.

“If we don’t have a product we can yell all we want, but if the plants are empty, there’s nothing to gain. So we are looking for product, we are looking for commitment, we are looking for investment. Before money, before language, we have to guarantee our jobs are there and that we can support our families,” said Van Boekel.

Workers began picketing outside of the auto plant at 11 p.m. Sunday.

Although the strike deadline has passed, Van Boekel says if GM wants to continue negotiations, they’ll be available.

READ MORE: Layoff notices issued for 625 workers at CAMI

“I would think if we get a tentative agreement mid-week we’d go back to work the next day, and then vote that Sunday and have everybody at least start earning some money. If they don’t like it on the Sunday, we go right back out,” said Van Boekel.

The nearly 3,000 workers at CAMI assemble the Equinox crossover vehicle.

In August, workers voted 99.8 per cent in favour of striking if a new deal wasn’t reached.

This is the first strike at a GM-owned plant in Canada in over 20 years.