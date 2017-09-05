Global News Hour at 6 to simulcast on News Talk 770

Starting Sept. 5, News Talk 770 listeners will be able to hear Linda Olsen and Scott Fee every weeknight at 6 p.m. on the radio.

The full hour of Global News Hour at 6 will be simulcast on News Talk 770.

Corus Entertainment, the parent company of both powerhouse brands, says this collaboration to provide the hour-long, contextual wrap-up of the day’s news and events will appeal to radio listeners and is a natural next step in the evolution of Corus’ combined assets.

“Simulcasting Global News Hour at 6 on News Talk 770 will help us grow audiences on our TV, radio and online platforms, while giving our viewers the content they want on the platform they want to receive it on,” said Kenton Boston, VP, Global News & Corus Radio, Western Canada.

Global Calgary news director Chris Bassett said the simulcast comes at a great time for viewers and listeners in Calgary.

“There are some critical decisions to be made in our city right now,” Bassett said. “What Calgarians decide about key issues such as the upcoming 2026 Olympic Games bid, a new hockey stadium and the civic election will be things we will live with for generations.”

Tune in to Global Calgary’s News Hour at 6 MT on Sept. 5 on News Talk 770, on the Radioplayer app, on Global, on Apple Music, Apple Carplay or AM 770.