Blog: Texas has a long road to recovery after Hurricane Harvey

As I leave Texas to return to Alberta, Houston reminds me a lot of Calgary and High River after the 2013 floods.

In some parts of west Houston, homes are still under water, more than a week after Harvey made landfall.

Officials say it could be days, possibly weeks, before it recedes.

The death toll is rising as flooding continues to devastate Texas and Louisiana.

It reminds me of what the Town of High River lived through.

But in this case, authorities are letting the desperate homeowners back in to salvage what’s not soaked.

In hip-waders, rubber boots, with boats and kayaks, they walk in to see what they can save.

In the rest of Houston, the sounds of sledgehammers fill the air as the demo work is well underway.

Images of debris lining the streets bring me back to what we saw in communities along the Bow and Elbow Rivers in Calgary.

Along with the soaked carpet, walls and belongings, I’m also seeing another comforting similarity between Texas and home: neighbours helping one another.

I’ve gotten the sense Texans and Albertans have a lot in common, despite their geographic distance.

Perhaps it’s the rural routes we share, perhaps it’s the deep ties in the energy industry?

Maybe it’s just the best in people?

This community faces a monumental task recovering from the disaster.

I want to thank my photographer/editor/driver/partner Mike Gill for dealing with me over the past week.

We would not have survived the numerous drives through rivers — I mean roads — without him.

Another thanks goes out to our resource manager, Mark Blanchard.

Think MacGyver, but 100 times more resourceful.

Whenever you see a Global News crew on the road, Mark is absolutely key to getting us on the air.

Harvey changed Texas forever, but I have no doubt it will recover.

Throughout my career, I’ve seen communities dry out and rebuild.

I’ve seen them rise from the ashes.

Houston has what it takes.

Y’all be safe and strong Texas.