Thousands expected to attend 2017 Calgary Pride Parade

Thousands are expected to march in and watch the 27th annual Calgary Pride Parade Sunday afternoon in downtown Calgary.

The parade, which has a new route this year, begins on 6 Avenue SE at 3 Street. More than 150 community groups, politicians, churches and public services will be participating in the parade, according to Calgary Pride.

This is the first year that uniformed members of the Calgary Police Service will not be marching in the parade, after being asked by the committee to only march as civilians.

WATCH: Calgary Pride president Jason Kingsley joins Global Calgary with details on what’s new for this year’s Calgary Pride Festival, including a new parade route and wrap up celebration.