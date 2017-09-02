Dutchman Wouter Wippert wins Stage 2 of Tour of Alberta

Wouter Wippert jumped from the field with about 25 metres to go and outsprinted the pack to win his first race in more than two years on Saturday in Stage 2 of the Tour of Alberta.

The Dutchman edged American John Murphy in two hours 55 minutes 14 seconds. Ryan Macanally of Australia was third.

Evan Huffman of the U.S. is the overall leader and increased his advantage by three seconds through a time bonus. Teammate Sepp Kuss is 18 seconds behind Huffman and Tom-Jelte Slagter of the Netherlands is 31 second back.

Canadian Jack Burke of Squamish, B.C., is 35 seconds back of the overall lead.

Stage 3 of the four-stage event shifts to Edmonton with a 116.5 kilometre circuit race on Sunday. The course features 11 laps with a climb in and out of the River Valley.

Full schedule:

Sept. 1

Delta Air Lines Stage 1 : Jasper

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. MT

The race starts with Delta Airlines Stage 1 in the Town of Jasper and goes into Jasper National Park for three loops before ascending to Marmot Basin Ski Resort.

Watch below: The first stage of the Tour of Alberta made its way through Jasper National Park on Friday. Watch the entire leg of the race.

Sept. 2

Delta Air Lines Stage 2 : Spruce Grove

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. MT

Stage 2 will be an out-and-back road race on the relatively flat, rural roads around Spruce Grove. The stage will end with three circuits in the City of Spruce Grove, finishing on King Street outside Central Park.

Watch below: The second stage of the Tour of Alberta made its way through Spruce Grove on Saturday. Watch the entire leg of the race.

Sept. 3

Delta Lodge at Kananaskis Stage 3 : Edmonton (University of Alberta)

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. MT

Stage 3 moves into Edmonton, a stage that will start and finish at Windsor Park at the University of Alberta. The circuit course, with 11 laps, features two climbs up and down the river valley on the windy and challenging Groat Road.

Organizers say the best place to watch Stage 3 is from the start/finish area in Windsor Park.

Stage 3 route map

Sept. 4

EllisDon Stage 4 : Edmonton (Churchill Square)

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. MT

Stage 4 starts and finishes in Churchill Square and winds through Edmonton’s river valley and downtown.

Organizers say the best places to watch Stage 4 are the start/finish line at Sir Winston Churchill Square, Bellamy Hill and the Alberta Legislature grounds.

Stage 4 route map