Calgary paramedic falls ‘critically ill’ after toxic drug exposure during call

A Calgary paramedic has fallen critically ill after being exposed to drugs during a call sometime this year, according to the Alberta Paramedics Association.

In a post on Facebook, the association said Ryan B. was put on mechanical ventilation and medication in an ICU after falling “critically ill from a drug exposure.”

“Ryan attended an emergency scene call in Calgary where he had toxic exposure,” executive director Mark Moebis said Saturday.

The association didn’t say what drug Ryan was exposed to or when the incident happened, just that it happened “this year.”

The paramedic is out of the ICU, however, ongoing organ dysfunction means he is still very sick.

“The long-term effects are still unknown,” Moebis said.

The association is asking Albertans to contribute to a HELP Fund through Alberta Help Fund as the family deals with Ryan’s ailing health.

“This is a paramedic and a family that needs us to come together as a family,” Moebis said, adding the family is asking for privacy at this time.

Alberta Help Fund is a non-profit organization that provides help to paramedics during “times of tragedy.”

— With files from Global’s Carolyn Kury de Castillo