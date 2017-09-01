Shaw Charity Classic 2017: Golf pro Billy Andrade takes Calgary boy on back-to-school shopping spree

A 13-year-old Calgary boy has an incredible story to share with his classmates when he returns to school on Tuesday after being whisked away on a shopping spree by three-time PGA Champions Tour winner Billy Andrade.

Logan McLean said he was gathering all of his golf gear for a day on the links with his dad, when their plans were suddenly derailed.

“I got all my golf stuff on, my golf shoes, but then right before we were about to leave, someone knocked on our door. And it was Billy Andrade,” McLean recalled.

“He’s a funny guy.”

McLean said the pro golfer took him to the Sport Chek at Southcentre Mall. He bought McLean a Fitbit Charge 2, two pairs of basketball leggings, two T-shirts and two hoodies. Andrade even treated him to a haircut.

“It’s so great to see a young boy that’s looking up to us and, you know, maybe someday that’s going to help him in his future,” Andrade said Tuesday after spending the day with McLean.

“We’re over 50,” he joked. “We just love anybody to follow us and it’s so great to have young kids follow us, too.”

McLean has been a fixture at Shaw Classic for the past two years. He said 2017 was especially memorable, not only because of the shopping spree with Andrade, but because he was asked to caddie for his idol Rocco Mediate at the Pro-am on Wednesday and Thursday.

McLean will be paying close attention to both Andrade and Mediate, the winner of the 2013 Shaw Charity Classic, in the standings.

Andrade was runner-up in his rookie year at the 2014 Shaw Charity Classic. He was narrowly edged out of the top spot by golf legend Fred Couples that year, but has returned to the Canyon Meadows Golf Club in southwest Calgary every year since.

“The first day was a little tricky: his actual caddie had to help me the first day and then the second day, I had it down pat,” McLean said Friday about his turn caddying for Mediate. “I was doing it by myself.”

“I helped on the yardage a little bit and the break in the greens.”

McLean, who is a student at Ascension of our Lord School in northwest Calgary, said he still has a few more weeks to crack his best score of 103 before he gets buried in books.

“I’m still excited about school but at the other end, it kind of sucks, because golf isn’t now the first priority.”