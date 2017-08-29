Prince Rupert terminal expansion leads to job growth

A massive expansion of the Fairview Terminal’s expanded container facility at the Port of Prince Rupert officially opened for business on Tuesday.

The two-year, $200-million investment project financed by Dubai’s major global container-handling company, DP World, increases the annual container capacity by 60 per cent to 1.35 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units).

“Fairview Terminal’s expansion is another great accomplishment for the Port of Prince Rupert. The jobs that will be created as a result of DP World’s continued faith in our port and community bodes well for workers and businesses around the North Coast,” said Jennifer Rice, MLA for the North Coast.

According to the Ministry of Jobs, Trade and Technology, Prince Rupert is now home to one of the fastest growing container ports in North America.

“This expansion project strengthens B.C.’s trading relationship with countries in the Asia-Pacific region while creating jobs and export opportunities for B.C. businesses,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Jobs. “The Port of Prince Rupert is a major economic catalyst for northern B.C., with more than 3,000 people across the region directly employed in the logistics of transporting goods through the port.”

Over the past 10 years, the growth of the port has led to significant development of railway, trucking, and warehouse services throughout the Northern B.C. corridor.